Lenovo may bring back a classic foldable ThinkPad laptop keyboard

Lenovo filed a patent for a foldable keyboard akin to the classic IBM ThinkPad 701C laptop, indicating fans may see a modernized version of the iconic ThinkPad Butterfly that first launched in 1995.



The patent was recently approved by the laptop manufacturer, showcasing designs for a new foldable full-sized keyboard. What's more, it references existing patents of the keyboard used in the original ThinkPad. All signs are pointing towards a special resurgence.

Best ThinkPad in 2021: Which Lenovo business laptop is best?

Best college laptops in 2021: Best laptops for students

Best laptop deals in 2021

(Image credit: US Patent )

Spotted by Laptop Retrospective (via Notebookcheck), the patent shows off a similarly-designed Butterfly keyboard, which would operate by opening and closing the lid of the device.



While the patent doesn't offer any details as to what type of device it could be used for, it appears it could be more of an external keyboard to be used with tablets, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. However, the concept could be used in a special edition Lenovo laptop.

IBM ThinkPad 701C (ThinkPad Butterfly) (Image credit: Wikipedia)

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the brand released the Lenovo ThinkPad 25 — a special-edition laptop that takes the ThinkPad T470 and adds a handful of classic ThinkPad design elements, including an old-fashioned 7-row keyboard, a luxurious soft-touch palm rest, and a special anniversary logo.



With its 30th anniversary coming up, Lenovo could be kicking off the design for the Lenovo ThinkPad 30. An updated throwback to a classic foldable ThinkPad keyboard would certainly garner attention. Laptop Mag's very own Editor-in-Chief Sherri Smith even listed the classic laptop as one of the Sexiest Laptops of All Time.



Speaking of all things Lenovo, the brand is still known for making some of the best business laptops around.