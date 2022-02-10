Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook falls to just $399 in early Presidents' Day deal

Early Presidents' Day deals continue to roll out epic discounts on today's best laptops. One standout deal offers our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook for an incredibly low price.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for just $399 at Best Buy. Typically, it retails for $499, so that's $100 off — its biggest discount yet. This is the IdeaPad Duet 5's lowest price ever and one of the best Chromebook deals out there.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $100 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The Chromebook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we loved its bright, vivid OLED display, and versatile functionality. We were also impressed by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 a 4 out of 5 star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit had no problem juggling 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs running at once. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content.

At 2.22 pounds and 12 x 7.32 x 0.27 inches, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is ultra thin and light. It’s on par with the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 (2 pounds, 2.7 x 8.9 x 0.68 inches) and lighter than the HP Chromebook x2 11 (2.6 pounds, 9.9 x 4.6 x 0.3 inches).

Like many of today's ultraportables, ports on the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook are minimalist. You get USB Type-C ports alongside the pogo pins for the keyboard. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in an external USB hub.

At just $399, the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is an incredible value for the price. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a portable and versatile budget-friendly PC.