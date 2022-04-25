Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook returns to record low price of $399

Big box retailer Best Buy is currently slashing up to $300 off select Chromebooks. During the sale, you can nab Lenovo's top-rated detachable 2-in-1 for an incredible low price.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $399 at Best Buy. Typically, it retails for $499, so that's $100 in savings and this Editor's Choice Chromebook's lowest price yet.

In fact, it's one of the Chromebook deals we've seen all month.

For a limited time, save $100 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5 is one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

For your connectivity needs, the IdeaPad Duet 5 supplies you with USB Type-C ports.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we praise the laptop's bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. It also wowed us with its long battery life — lasting 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the IdeaPad Duet 5 effortlessly managed 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content.

At 2.2 pounds and 12 x 7.32 x 0.27 inches, the IdeaPad Duet 5 is on par with the competition. It’s lighter and thinner than the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 (2 pounds, 2.7 x 8.9 x 0.68 inches) and HP Chromebook x2 11 (2.6 pounds, 9.9 x 4.6 x 0.3 inches).

If you're looking for an affordable Microsoft Surface Pro alternative, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a solid choice.