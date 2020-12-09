Laptop Mag CES 2021 Awards: How to submit your product

The staff at Laptop Mag is now accepting submissions into their CES 2021 Awards.

The winners will be celebrated for pushing the limits of the industry with groundbreaking design, top-notch performance and innovative user experiences.

Categories

We will pick a favorite in each of the following categories:

Best in Show

Best Laptop

Best Innovation

Best Chromebook

Best Business Laptop

Best Gaming Laptop

Best 2-in-1 Laptop

Best Workstation

Best Design

Best All-in-One

Best Tablet

Best Monitor

Best Headphones

Best Peripheral

Guidelines

Submissions must be sent by midnight EST on Jan. 6. For your product to receive consideration in this awards ceremony, please email laptopmagcesawards@futurenet.com with the following information:

Product Name

Category

Product Image

Short description

When the product will be announced/release date

Contact Information

Only products that are announced or debuted at CES 2021 will be considered.

If you need us to sign and keep embargoes, we're more than happy to do so. If you have any questions regarding the process, feel free to email laptopmagcesawards@futurenet.com.

The staff at Laptop Mag will be watching closely during CES 2021 to see if any other products deserve consideration.