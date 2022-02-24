JBL wireless earbuds are up to $100 off at Amazon

JBL wireless earbuds deliver solid performance for the price which makes them solid AirPods alternatives. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing up to 67% off select JBL headphones.

As part of the sale, the JBL Tune 225TWS Wireless Earbuds are just $49 Typically, they cost $99, so you're saving $50. This the lowest price ever for these earbuds and one of today's best headphone deals.

JBL Tune 225TWS: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Now 50% off, the bass heavy JBL Tune 225 true wireless earbuds have never been cheaper. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds.

JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless earbuds are on par with the competition. These buds feature the JBL pure bass sound and provide up to 5 hours of battery life. And with the included charging case, you get another 20, so that's 25 hours total.

As an alternative, you can get the JBL Live 300TWS for $49 ($100 off) from Amazon. They feature JBL signature sound, up to 6 hours of battery life, and ambient aware with talk thru.

In our JBL Live 300TWS review, we praised the earbuds' clear, lively mids, and sleek, sturdy design. We're also fond of their intuitive controls and gave them an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars.

If you're bargain shopping for the best wireless bud under $50, you can't go wrong with JBL headphones.