iPhone 15: Everything we know so far

iPhone 15 leaks have already started to trickle in with a handful of intriguing rumors regarding what we can expect from Apple in 2023. If you can’t wait that long, check out our iPhone 14 hub as that phone is likely just around the corner.

As we are more than a year away from the iPhone 15 launching, you need to take these leaks with a grain of salt. While we are sticking to individuals with a strong track record on Apple rumors, even the best sources will have some misses this far out.

With that preamble aside, here’s a look at everything we’ve gathered on the iPhone 15 so far, including the expected release date, pricing, design, specs, and more.

We can be reasonably confident that the iPhone 15 will launch in the first half of September of 2023. Apple has stuck almost unwaveringly to these dates for a decade now, except for the iPhone 12 launch, which was impacted by COVID-19. If we had to venture a guess at the exact date, it would be September 12, 2023, but just circle that date in pencil for right now.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech/Renders By Ian)

iPhone 15 price

Apple stuck to the same pricing for the standard and Pro iPhone models for years now, but a new rumor regarding a price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro suggests that is finally coming to an end. We’ll have to see how that plays out with the iPhone 14, but after years of price stability, it would be surprising to see Apple raise prices two years in a row. For now, we anticipate Apple sticking to a $799 base price for the iPhone 15 with the iPhone 15 Pro at the same projected $1,099 starting price as the iPhone 14 Pro.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech/Renders By Ian)

iPhone 15 design

The iPhone 15 may have a more significant design shakeup than the iPhone 15 Pro if the rumors regarding the iPhone 14 Pro are accurate. The pill-and-hole front-facing camera that many believe will debut on the Pro models this year should trickle down to the standard iPhone 15 models in 2023.

We may also see Apple finally adopt an under-display fingerprint sensor. While Face ID remains well ahead of facial recognition in the Android competition, the lack of a fingerprint sensor on the modern iPhone is problematic at times with the Covid-19 pandemic highlighting that issue. To be fair, though, Apple rectified this issue by making its masking-wearing users more recognizable on Face ID.

The other potential major design change would be a move to USB-C for charging . The EU mandated the move to USB-C by 2024 , and while some have projected Apple going to an entirely wireless design rather than using USB-C, that still doesn’t seem feasible. Apple would need to include a MagSafe charger in the box, and while wired data transfer isn’t incredibly common anymore, it is relevant for service and for the professional videographers that Apple likes to court with its class-leading video performance.

Otherwise, the current leaks suggest that the basic squared-off redesign that the iPhone 12 kicked off will remain through the iPhone 15. That shouldn’t come as a shock; this design has rolled out across Apple’s entire lineup to an overwhelmingly positive response and the company is not known for frequent design shakeups.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

iPhone 15 specs

The only spec update of note so far regarding the iPhone 15 is about the A17 Bionic processor. While that name could change, the rumor is that this will mark the move to a 3-nanometer chip for Apple’s A-series processor, which points to a more significant performance bump than a typical year-on-year update.

Projections are for roughly a 10-15% boost to performance, but perhaps more exciting is up to a 30% reduction in power consumption, which, if Apple sticks to at least the same battery sizes, could cement them at the top of the list for the phones with the best battery life .

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

iPhone 15 cameras

While there are some potentially exciting updates to the iPhone 14 cameras, one camera upgrade that isn’t expected until next year is a telephoto to rival the Galaxy S22 Ultra and other Android flagships. Even then, the latest rumors suggest that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a periscope zoom , so going big on the camera may mean going big for your entire iPhone.

This is one of the only weaknesses in Apple’s mobile photography compared to Android flagships, so it’s a much-needed upgrade that could put Apple clearly at the top.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech/Renders By Ian)

iPhone 15 outlook

That’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 15. It’s far from a complete picture, but given that the iPhone 14 hasn’t even been released yet, it’s a strong start.

While it goes without saying that the iPhone 15 will remain one of the most popular phones on the market, there are a number of incredibly compelling updates here that we have been waiting years for and could win over more converts from Android.

In the run-up to the iPhone 14 launch and beyond, we expect more rumors regarding the iPhone 15 to emerge, so bookmark this page if you want to stay up-to-date on all of the latest.