iPhone 14 Pro price hike now looks like a lock — here's why

But a storage upgrade may be in sight

iPhone 14 Pro renders
(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Jon Prosser)

With Apple set to launch the iPhone 14 soon, one of the biggest questions is whether it will keep the same price tag as the $799 iPhone 13. Unfortunately, all four iPhone 14 models might get a price hike, and it could be thanks to the iPhone 14 Pro getting a major storage upgrade.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that Apple's next-gen flagship phones will be getting a 15% average selling price increase over the iPhone 13. He claims this will be due to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max price hikes and higher shipment proportions. This isn't favorable news to customers looking for an upgrade, but we could see a storage increase because of it. 

While Kuo doesn't specifically state exact prices, with the $999 iPhone 13 Pro and $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max, we could see those prices increase to over $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. However, seeing as the Pro models are the only ones set to get a storage upgrade, this price increase may not affect the standard iPhone 14 models. 

This isn't the first time we've heard about a price hike. Industry insider TheGalox_ on Twitter teased the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models' price tags, being $1,099 and $1,199. Plus, Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives also claimed we'll see a $100 increase coming to the iPhone 14 lineup, meaning the iPhone 14 could cost $899. "Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain," Ives told The Sun. "Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release."

iPhone 14 Pro storage increase 

As reported by TrendForce in June, The iPhone 14 Pro models could start with 256GB of storage. That's a significant jump from the iPhone 13 Pro models' 128GB starting storage, although it's still available with the 256GB upgrade.

Since the report states it's "TBD," we may not see a storage increase after all. However, there are other reasons why the iPhone 14 Pro lineup may get a disappointing price hike anyway. 

(Image credit: TrendForce)

A recent display leak indicates the iPhone 14 Pro displays are getting an upgrade to an M12 OLED. Plus, Kuo believes we'll see a 48MP primary wide-angle camera. Not to mention the next-gen A16 Bionic and the always-on display.

There's a lot to look forward to with Apple's iPhone 14, which is expected to arrive sometime this September. However, a price increase wouldn't go down too well with potential buyers, especially if it's a $100 price hike. Plus, Kuo also believes only the Pro models will be getting the new A16 chip and pill-shaped cutout, so a price increase for the regular iPhone 14 models doesn't sound as fair. 

