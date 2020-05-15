iPad mini will get long-awaited upgrade next year (report)

Apple will release a new 10.8-inch iPad this year and an iPad mini in 2021, according to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via The Verge).

Also mentioned in Kuo's latest investor note is the possible 2022 release of Apple's augmented reality glasses. Apple has doubled down on AR in recent years despite the lack of mass appeal, so we wouldn't be surprised to see its own hardware.

New iPad and iPad mini

Now, back to the tablets. Arriving in the second half of this year, according to Kuo, is a 10.8-inch iPad. The current iPad, Apple's least expensive tablet, has a 10.2-inch screen, which was an increase from the 9.7-inch screen on the prior version.

The iPad mini hasn't been redesigned since the 2015 version, but Kuo predicts a screen size of between 8.5 and 9 inches for the upcoming model, up from 7.9 inches on the current version. The iPad mini won't arrive until 2021.

It's not clear if these forthcoming devices will replace the current models or if Apple will offer both models. Apple typically drops the price of older models before swapping them out for newer versions. Speaking of pricing, Kuo didn't provide any estimates for how much these would cost.

Apple has done a good job recently of adding features or larger displays without increasing the price of its products. When the iPad jumped from a 9.7-inch screen to a 10.2-inch panel, Apple kept its price at a reasonable $329. The company even cut $100 off the price of the new MacBook Air.

We don't expect Apple to make any price cuts to the new tablets, but if it can keep the cost where it's at, then there's no reason to think Apple will lose its lead in the tablet wars anytime soon.