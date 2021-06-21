Hurry! Get this limited top USB microphone for $31 off

Prime Day 2021 won't stop hitting us with deals so we're not going to stop telling you all about them. If you need a new microphone, an easy choice is the Blue Yeti, which just launched its 10th Anniversary Edition at a discount.

Right now, you can get the Blue Yeti 10-Year Anniversary Edition for $98 at Amazon. Get it now before time runs out!

Blue Yeti 10-Year Anniversary Edition deal

Blue Yeti 10-Year Anniversary Edition: was $130 now $98 @ Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best USB microphones around, look no further than the Blue Yeti. This particular model is the Blue Yeti 10-Year Anniversary Edition, which sports a unique design, and it's on a limited lightning deal right now. Deal ends June 21 @ 9:00 p.m. ET.View Deal

The Blue Yeti microphone is easily one of the best USB microphones that you can buy. This microphone is packed with four different polar patterns that you can change on the fly, including Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional and Stereo.

The microphone also features a mute button as well as a knob for the gain, which is basically all you need to make yourself sound as crisp as ever while you're chatting with friends or even streaming professionally.

It's unclear how much stock there will be with this product, but the deal itself ends June 21 @ 9:00 p.m. ET, so you might want to act fast before it disappears.