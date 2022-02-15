HP Presidents' Day sale — up to 70% off laptops, monitors, and PC accessories

HP Presidents' Day sale offers sitewide discounts to the tune of up to 70%. Plus, save up to 10% on HyperX accessories with your purchase of select laptops.

Now is a great time to save on a new laptop, monitor, and must-have PC accessories.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Envy x360 with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU for $899. Typically, it retails for $1,099 so you're saving $200 with this deal. It's the lowest price ever for this convertible notebook and one of the best laptop deals of the week.

HP Envy x360 13 Convert: was $1,099 now $899 @ HP

Save $200 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13 Convertible 2-in-1 laptop (13-ay1035nr). This model has a 13.3 inch 1920 x 1080 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness. It's powered by a 1.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. For speedy file transfers and storage, it supplies you with a 512GB SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its bright, vivid display and stylish aluminum design. We gave the Envy x360 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award for its outstanding performance. Our review unit had a Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM which handled everything we threw at it. We expect the laptop in this deal's Ryzen 7 CPU and 16GB RAM hardware to be on par or surpass performance-wise.

HP engineers gave the Envy x360 two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. There's also a USB Type-C port (non-charging), and SD card reader on board.

If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop, you can get the HP Envy 17 for just $879 ($300 off). It's configured with a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

And that's just a taste of the fantastic discounts from HP's sitewide sale. See more of our favorite deals below.

More from HP's Presidents' Day sale

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $999 now $619 @ HP

For a limited time, save $380 on the compact HP Pavilion 15 laptop. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250 nit display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. HP lets you customize this laptop's color, operating system, display, storage, and other options for an additional fee.

HP Envy 17 Laptop: was $1,199 now $879 @ HP

If you want a bigger display, HP takes $300 off the HP Envy 17. In our HP Envy 17 review, we were impressed by its minimalist design, solid graphics performance and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

HP EliteBook 855 G8: was $2,134 now $1,199 @ HP

HP Presidents' Day sale knocks a massive $935 off the HP Elitebook 855 G8. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display with 400 nits of brightness for optimized viewing. The machine's hardware specs include a 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and a 256GB SSD. It's bundled with 1-year of Wolf Pro Security Edition.

HP Pavilion Gaming w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $1,099 now $919 @ HP

Now $180 off, the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

HP Presidents' Day Monitor Deals: up to $110 off monitors @ HP

HP's Presidents' Day sale takes up to $110 off select HP productivity and gaming monitors Whether you want a single monitor for your laptop or a dual monitor set up, now is a great time to save. Prices start from $155 for the HP M24FW 24-inch 1080p monitor ($55 off).