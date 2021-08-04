HP Pavilion x360 Convertible drops to $559 in back-to-school laptop deal

Update: August 8 at 12:47 p.m. ET: This article was updated to reflect the HP Pavilion x360's new deal price of $559 ($190 off).

HP's back-to-school sale kicks off the month with up to 58% off select laptops and peripherals, sitewide. Even better, HP's student discount takes an extra 5% off select configurations.

As part of the sale, the HP Pavilion x360 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU is just $559.99 at HP. Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop retails for $750, so this deal saves you $190. It's this Pavilion X360's lowest price to date and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

HP Pavilion x360 deal

HP Pavilion x360 15t: was $749 now $559 @ HP

At $190 off, the HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is at its lowest price ever. Versatile by design, it features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. The laptop in this deals packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best back to school deals you can get right now. Note: This customizable laptop ships August 11.View Deal

HP's Pavilion x360 has a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into any of five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel's 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a built-in fingerprint sensor and dual speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen.

While we didn't test this latest model, feedback from happy owners on HP's website praised its performance. With the power of Intel's latest 11th Gen chip inside, it's a direct competitor of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Connectivity-wise, the Pavilion x360's port selection is quite ample by today's standards. You get an HDMI port, a single USB 3.0 Type-C port, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. For your audio needs, there's a headphone/mic combo jack onboard.

With a weight of 3.6 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.71 inches, the Pavilion x360 is heavier and larger than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches).

If you're looking for an affordable convertible for the classroom of the boardroom, the HP Pavilion x360 is a wise choice.

If you can afford to splurge, the HP Envy x360 13 with 11 Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,349 ($150 off) is also a great value.

More HP back to school sales

HP Spectre x360 Convertible: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ HP

Now $150 off, the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 13 is one of the most luxurious 2-in-1 laptops we've tested. The laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and a 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, coupled with 16GB of RAM. For stashing your important files, there's a 512GB SSD on board with 32GB of Intel Optane memory. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11MK G9: was $285 now $248 @ HP

No HP back-to-school sale is complete without an HP Chromebook 11 deal. Now $37 off, the 2021 HP Chromebook 11MK is compact, durable and fast. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display and a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM. ARM Mali G72 MP3 graphics and 32GB of eMMC storage round out its specs list. The HP Chromebook 11 is a suitable option if you're looking for a kid's starter laptop or a secondary, basic machine. View Deal