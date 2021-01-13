HP Envy x360 with Intel Core i7 drops below $900 in epic Walmart deal

Whenever you think of the best 2-in-1 laptops available right now, HP’s Envy X360 usually tops the list ( it topped ours ). And now, it’s even better thanks to this epic deal.

Right now, you can get the HP Envy x360 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for just $866.75 at Walmart . That is $133.24 off the list price and also over thirty bucks less than the price you’d find over at Best Buy.

HP Envy X360 13: was $999.99 now $866.75 @ Walmart

Packing power, a gorgeous screen and decent battery life into a portable, premium frame, this configuration HP’s Envy X360 13 offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. This provides peak performance across your more intense laptop tasks and rapid responsiveness when using the 13.3-inch FHD multi-touch display.View Deal

We had some high praise in our Envy X360 review, as it redefined “the sub $1,000 category by delivering an uncompromised premium 2-in-1 laptop for less.” That was said back at the full list price, so we’re shouting that a little louder now the price has dropped.

The surprisingly small and lightweight 2.8-pound chassis (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) opens to reveal a gorgeous 1080p multi-touch IPS display with 1000 nits of brightness, which is protected by Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, you’ll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with the capability to run at up to 4.7GHz, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. Fuelling the system is a 51Wh battery, capable of all-day usage at nearly 12 hours on a single charge.

Of course, for peak convenience, all the I/O you need is here — Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-C, USB-A, Wi-Fi 6 and a micro SD card slot.

And we haven’t even talked about the showpiece of the Envy x360. The sturdy hinges give the Envy real versatility to fold back into tent or tablet mode, ready for any use case you throw at it. This is a seriously good deal worth your hard-earned money.