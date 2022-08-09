HP back to school sale: up to 77% off college tech essentials

HP's back to school sale (opens in new tab) currently offers sitewide discounts on essential college tech. If you're back to school shopping on a budget, swing over to the PC maker's sale and save up to 77% sitewide. Plus, save an extra 5% when you bundle an accessory with select laptops.

One standout deal is the customizable HP Pavilion x360 Convertible for $519. Formerly $789, that's $270 in savings and the lowest price ever for this 2-in-1 laptop. Bundle it with the HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse (valued at $22) for a total of $279 in savings. This is one of the best value back to school laptop deals around.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible: $769 $519 @ HP

HP's Pavilion x360 is one of the best laptops for college students looking for flexibility. Its 360-degree hinge lets you convert it into any of five different modes. The base model packs a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) 250 nit touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this laptop, Pavilion x360 reviews average 4 out of 5-starts at HP. Owners praise its responsive touch display, ease of use and overall solid performance. With the power of Intel's latest 11th Gen chip inside, it's a direct competitor of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

For your connectivity needs, the Pavilion x360 supplies you with a nice port selection. You get an HDMI port, USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a headphone/mic combo jack.

The HP Pavilion is a budget-friendly option if you don't want to spend a whole lot on a versatile notebook.

On the hunt for a gaming laptop instead? You can get the HP Victus for $757 ($242 off) via coupon, "SCHOOLHP5". It has a 16.1-inch 1080p 250 nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory and 512GB SSD.

And if you need a monitor for your laptop, HP is slashing up to 40% off productivity and gaming monitors. Prices start from $79 for the 22-inch HP 22va G4 FHD Monitor which is now $70 off.

If your gadgets are due for a refresh, don't miss HP's back to school sale. See more of the top deals worth your while below.

Be sure to visit our back to school hub for the best discounts on college tech essentials.

HP back to school sale

HP Pavilion Laptop 15: $979 $649 @ HP

Save $330 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 during the PC maker's back to school sale. This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook PC is perfect for college students. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "SCHOOLHP5" at checkout to drop it to $617 ($362 off).

HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,159 $849 @ HP

Save $310 on the HP Envy x360 13 Convertible laptop (15t-es100). It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Rounding out its specs are a 512GB SSD and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Use coupon, "SCHOOLHP5" at checkout to drop it to $807 ($352 off).

HP Victus GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop: $999 $799 @ HP

Save $200 on the HP Victus 16 12th Gen Intel Gaming Laptop. This machine has a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. Use coupon, "SCHOOLHP5" and get it for $757 ($242 off).

HP Deskjet 4155e Printer: $124 $99 @ HP

Save $25 on the HP Deskjet 4155e All-in-One Printer and get free HP Instant Ink (a $5 value). Plus, get 6 months of Instant Ink through HP Plus. This all-in-one printer includes a 35-page auto feeder for fast, hands free tasks. Easily print, copy, scan in color, and print wirelessly for less.

HP 27m 27-inch Monitor: $229 $119 @ HP

Save $110 on this 27-inch HP monitor. The HP 27m features an FHD IPS panel, 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles, and 99% sRGB color gamut for color accuracy. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortion for smooth streaming and gameplay.

HP Wireless Keyboard & Mouse 300: $29 $19 @ HP

Save $10 on the HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse bundle. It features hot keys, an ultra-precise mouse, and data encryption. It ships with a USB wireless nano Receiver and 4 x AAA batteries. Save an extra 5% when purchased with select laptops like the HP Enxy x360 and get it for just $17 ($12 off).