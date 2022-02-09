How to preorder the new Galaxy Tab S8 and get up to $600 in savings

Samsung unveiled a trio of new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets Wednesday during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. Now up for preorder, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy S8 Ultra are Samsung's most powerful tablets yet.

For a limited time when you preorder any Galaxy Tab S8 from Samsung, you'll get a free keyboard cover. And what's more, you'll save up to $600 instantly with eligible device trade-in.

Pricing for 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699. If you prefer a bigger display, you can opt for the $899 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Plus or $1,099 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S8 family of tablet PCs are formidable contenders to Apple's family of iPads and Microsoft's 2-in-1 Surface devices. The Galaxy Tab S8 series boast stunning 120Hz displays, 64-bit 8-core CPU performance, and up to 16GB of RAM.

The new Galaxy Tab S8 series offers a host of upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S7 for video calls. This includes ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intuitive auto-framing technology.

Galaxy Tab S8 tablets ship with an S Pen and support Windows and Samsung DeX multitasking. Users will also benefit from the convenience of password-protected file-sharing via Quick Share.

If you're looking for the next best versatile device, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is worth considering.

Preorders for the Galaxy Tab S8 are expected to arrive by February 25.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-order: $699 @ Samsung

The new Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage a high capacity 8,000mAH battery. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in three colors including graphite, silver, and pink gold. Galaxy Tab S8 preorders are expected to arrive by February 25.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Preorder: $899 @ Samsung

The base model Galaxy Tab S8 Plus affords you a larger 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. It's also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of on board microSD-expandable storage. Over the entry level model, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is powered by a bigger 10,090mAH battery. Galaxy Tab S8 Plus preorders are expected to arrive by February 25.