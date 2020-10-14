Holy crap! You can get this Lenovo Windows 10 laptop for just $119 right now

Amazon Prime Day is packed with a seemingly endless amount of deals, but if you've been looking for the absolute cheapest Windows laptop that you can buy, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which is $110 off right now.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 on sale for $119 at Best Buy. It's damn near impossible to find a Windows 10 laptop that is this cheap at any time of the year.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is the cheapest Windows 10 laptop we've ever seen. It comes outfitted with an AMD A6-9220e processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 display. It is barebones, but it'll probably work.View Deal

Yes, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is one of the cheapest Windows 10 laptops ever, but what's the catch? Well, probably nothing, probably everything. Firstly, it comes with an AMD A6-9220e processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 display.

That means that you're not getting much storage, but you are getting a fuzzy display at the very least. No, that's not a good thing. 768p displays will be naturally blurrier than a 1920 x 1080 panel.

However, if you need something that works, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 might be okay for a bit. But, if you're looking for something cheap and reliable, you should check out the best Prime Day Chromebook deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially kicked off on October 13 and we've been seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.