Ghostwire: Tokyo — everything you need to know

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest game developed by Tango Gameworks, the team that previously worked on both The Evil Within games. We can expect an equal level of clever horror elements imbued within Ghostwire: Tokyo, both on a visual and mechanical level.

The game is also being published by Bethesda, which means we can expect a level of quality assurance present throughout the company’s catalogue. Here’s everything you need to know about Ghostwire: Tokyo, including details on its release date, setting, gameplay and more.

Ghostwire: Tokyo rumors

During CES 2021, Sony announced that Ghostwire: Tokyo would be expected to launch sometime during October. However, the official Ghostwire: Tokyo Twitter recently posted that the game would be delayed to early 2022.

The shift in creative director from Ikumi Nakamura ( who had left the studio after being there for 9 years ) to Kenji Kimura could have resulted in a possible clash of ideas and eventual delay. However, it’s worth noting that the 2021 release window was revealed after Nakamura had already left, so it might be unrelated to why the game was delayed.

In a documentary on YouTube from Cutscenes, Nakamura revealed that she decided to leave the company due to her declining health. "You can’t make games if you’re not healthy," she says. Nakamura also recently announced she's forming her own indie studio after departing Tango Gameworks.

Although Ghostwire: Tokyo made an appearance at the PlayStation 2021 Showcase, it still has not received an exact release date. It's still slated for early 2022, and due to the non-specific date, it's possible that might even get pushed back to mid or late 2022.

Now that the year has begun, we can hopefully expect to hear more about Ghostwire: Tokyo in the coming months. If it is still slated for early 2022, we could get our hands on it sooner than expected.

Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first person action-horror game where the player encounters an arrangement of demented supernatural beings throughout Tokyo. Strangely enough, it looks far more combat oriented when compared to a survival horror experience like The Evil WIthin. Players will battle against ghastly beings utilizing an assortment of unique looking spells and abilities.

Ghostwire: Tokyo's gameplay trailer at the PlayStation 2021 Showcase provided a deeper understanding of the game's story. It appears that we'll be playing a normal guy who's looking to discover why everyone has disappeared. There's also some sort of connection to a loved one in a hospital bed, which will probably give the protagonist even more motivation to fight the antagonist, Hannaya. We even see the player grapple onto a rooftop and scale the city vertically.

In the gameplay trailer, we see the main character cast fireballs and ice bolts. The game’s combat also seems to be inspired by a Taoist practice called Kuji-in. The specific gestures used within the game is referred to as Kuji-kiri, which involves making cuts in the air to ward off demonic influences. There are nine gestures, each of which evoke various forms of energy. It seems as if Ghostwire: Tokyo will be utilizing these gestures within the gameplay to invoke all sorts of effects.

The progression systems of Ghostwire: Tokyo are largely unknown at the moment, but there could be ways to train the playable character to make their abilities more potent. Additionally, we might be able to learn new gestures or gesture combinations to create new effects.

Additionally, Bethesda claims that the team is being assisted by Shinichiro Hara "who worked on the push-forward combat and Glory Kill system in DOOM (2016), and is now the Combat Director on Ghostwire: Tokyo." This gives credence to the idea that Ghostwire: Tokyo will be far more action-oriented. Perhaps it will be a horror game in the same way Doom is a horror game, where the focus lies more on action set-pieces in a world ripe with terrifying designs.

Ghostwire: Tokyo setting

You could have probably guessed, but Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place somewhere in Tokyo. However, it’s not a bustling, lively version of the city. Something mysterious is happening that has caused nearly every human to disappear.

As a result, the player is traversing empty streets, with the remnants of civilization still lingering. You’ll find knocked over stools and cars mysteriously parked in the middle of the road, with the only signs of life existing in the few creatures you encounter along your journey.

As far as what we can expect from the actual environments, it seems as if the game intends to plunge us into some of the most unique aspects of Tokyo, whether that be surrounded by its large neon buildings or climbing up the steps towards a traditional Japanese temple. I’m excited to lose myself in this world, as I adore the idea of being able to explore the most iconic portions of Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo story trailer

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s announcement trailer sets the stage for what we can expect from the experience. It begins with an overhead view of an energetic Tokyo, revealing tons of people walking into a subway station, texting on their phones, shuffling through narrow paths in the city, and casually walking around a shopping centre. Suddenly, the camera shifts for a moment, and people begin to disappear.

We now see that same shopping centre, void of life, the only remains of those people being the clothes once attached to their bodies. It cuts to a group of mysterious individuals holding umbrellas above their heads, one of them flicking their wrist to make a person disappear. A man wearing a mask steps in with a longbow strapped to his back, and shoots an arrow at a demonic creature about to attack a woman.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will thrust us into a world full of mystery. We’re not sure what exactly the story is about, but I’m excited to unravel the truth behind why everyone has disappeared and where they have gone.

Ghostwire: Tokyo exclusivity

What consoles Ghostwire: Tokyo will be playable on has an interesting history. As you may remember, the game was initially announced to be a PS5 console exclusive for a limited time, but that was before Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft.

However, it seems as if Xbox intends to honor the exclusivity agreement, as Ghostwire: Tokyo will seemingly remain a PS5 console exclusive for at least 12 months . It will also launch on Windows simultaneously with the PS5 version, so you won’t have to worry about that if you’re a PC gamer.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will support many of the PS5's iconic features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. As far as we know, the game will not be launching on PlayStation 4.

Ghostwire: Tokyo System Requirements

Official system requirements for Ghostwire: Tokyo have not been revealed yet, but Aaron Ritchie at WePC put together predictions for what might be required for the game to run.

WePC's predicted minimum requirements to run Ghostwire: Tokyo includes Windows 7, an Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 GPU. Ghostwire: Tokyo's required storage space is unknown at the moment.

WePC's predicted recommended requirements include Windows 10, an Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU.