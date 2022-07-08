Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers first look and details on the Apple Watch Series 8 competitor

Rumors on the Galaxy Watch 5 have been somewhat surprisingly light so far, while the Apple Watch Series 8 recently had a pair of splashy leaks regarding a potential rugged Apple Watch or a premium model with a larger display.

That ended today with the oft-reliable leaker Evan Blass revealing a number of renders on 91Mobiles that allegedly show off the design for both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — what happened to Classic?

That's right, the "Classic" branding is going the way of "New Coke" (kids, ask your parents) and will give way to the ever-popular "Pro" suffix for the premium Galaxy Watch 5 model.

The design breaks from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in a few notable ways. The most significant is the elimination of the rotating bezel, a unique feature that many longtime Galaxy Watch owners praise. Samsung implemented a virtual version of this on the Galaxy Watch 4 last year that in my testing works well, but for those that like the tactile feel of the actual bezel this is sure to be disappointing.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro render also drops the raised section that separates the two buttons on the right side of the watch, this again matches the design of both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 as shown in these renders and makes for a sleeker overall look to the watch.

The renders also show a new clasp system for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which has a more modern look than the traditional bands included with last year's Classic. Blass claims the Pro will be available in either black or gray titanium with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth-only and LTE models.

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is much closer to its predecessor with no obvious changes to the design based on these renders, even the clasp system looks identical. The renders show the Galaxy Watch 5 in black, silver and blue, but it's unclear if those are the only options that will be available. Like the Pro it will also be available in either Wi-Fi/Bluetooth only or LTE.

Both watches are expected to debut at Samsung's typical August event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.