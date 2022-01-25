Galaxy Tab S7 FE falls to $449 ahead of Samsung Unpacked 2022

Soon to be dethroned by the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still one of the best tablets around. If you're looking for a solid Apple iPad alternative, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $449 at Samsung. Typically, this tablet retails for $529, so that's $80 in savings. This is the second lowest price we've seen for this Samsung tablet. In fact, it's one of the best Samsung deals we've seen all month. Even better, students, teachers, educators and more save up to an extra 15% via the Samsung Offer Program.

Amazon has it for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $449 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Amazon. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. You can also get it from Amazon for the same price.

Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best tablets and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no slouch. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display and S Pen stylus. We were also floored by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 FE an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches).

Now $63 off, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid choice if you're in the market for a versatile, premium tablet.