Best Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals are arriving ahead of Black Friday 2021. Technically, the big retail holiday falls on November 26, yet retailers are putting out early deals.

Right now, you can get just about any of Samsung's wireless earbuds for dirt cheap.

For a limited time, nab the Galaxy Buds Plus for just $59 from Walmart. Normally, they cost $149, so that's $91 off and their lowest price yet.

Looking for Samsung's latest earbuds?

Samsung currently offers the Galaxy Buds 2 for just $89 with trade-in. Usually, they retail for $149, so that's $60 off their normal price and their biggest discount yet. Samsung will give you the highest trade-in value for the Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $59 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are $90 off right now at Walmart. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $60 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 when trade-in your old Galaxy Buds. Or, trade-in any other wireless or wired headphones to buy the Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 ($40 off). If you want various color options, premium power, and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $99 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Pro with trade-in at Samsung. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro is among the industry's best headphones. View Deal