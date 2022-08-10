Epic back to school laptop deal takes $300 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the best laptops for school and gaming. If you're shopping around for the best college laptop under $700, this deal is for you.

Currently, the Lenovo Gaming 3 with RTX 3050 GPU is on sale for $639 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Formerly $939, that's $300 in savings and a stellar price for this configuration. This is one of the best back to school laptop deals up for grabs today.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $939 $639 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $300 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at Best Buy. This gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.1-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one of the best gaming specific laptops for the money. The machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.1-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 GPU handles demanding graphics.

Though we didn't test this laptop, IdeaPad Gaming 3 reviews from happy Best Buy customers rate it 4.3 out of 5-stars. According to feedback, it's a solid, upgradeable, backlit keyboard laptop that runs quiet. One owner reports that it runs Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and God of War with no issue. Overall, it's a capable all-around laptop for school, gaming, and productivity.

With a weight of 4.96 pounds and a 0.95-inches thin, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one of more portable than most competitors. It's lighter than the HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches) and Dell G5 15 SE (2019) (5.6 pounds, 14.3 x 10.8 x 1 inches). It's nearly on par with Acer Nitro 5 (4.9 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 1 inches).

Now $300 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an incredible value of a laptop for school and gaming. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you jump on this deal asap.

