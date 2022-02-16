Elden Ring PC requirements: Here are the recommended specs

FromSoftware unveils the minimum and recommended PC requirements to delve into The Lands Between

Elden Ring
The long-awaited Elden Ring is launching on February 25, and if you're wondering if your gaming laptop or PC is ready for a trip to The Lands Between, minimum and recommended PC requirements have been revealed.

FromSoftware’s upcoming open-world action RPG will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In our Elden Ring hands-on review, we were wowed by the Closed Network Test on PS5, with our reviewer Mohammad Tabari stating it was imbued with stunning spectacle. For those that own a beefy gaming laptop, expect the same experience. But make sure you have 60GB of storage to spare and at least 12GB of RAM. 

Elden Ring PC Requirements 

Announced on FromSoftware's Elden Ring Twitter, you can find the minimum and recommended PC requirements below.

The minimum recommended PC requirements for Elden Ring include an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 3GB video memory or AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU with 4GB, and 12GB of RAM. You'll also need DirectX 12 and Windows 10 OS. 

As for the recommended PC requirements, this includes an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB of video memory or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU with 8GB, and 16GB of RAM. Windows 11 is also recommended but the minimum operating system needed is Windows 10.

FromSoftware states that these current PC specs are valid for launch day, but they may be updated in the future.

Elden Ring is right around the corner, and is available to pre-order today in three different editions, including the Launch Edition, Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition. It's priced from $59.99/£49.99, but you'll find plenty of deals so you can nab it at a discount. Keep an eye out on our deals page for plenty of deals. 

