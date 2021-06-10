Elden Ring finally gets gameplay trailer and release date

After more than a year of waiting, FromSoftware unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Elden Ring at Summer Game Fest 2021.

The trailer gave us a better glimpse at the game’s Scotland inspired landscapes and intense combat systems. It also confirmed that the game would be receiving a January 21, 2022 release date.

There are horses, dragons with lightning spears, wild big boys with even bigger swords. It looked like there was even some stealth mechanics. You can jump, and even double jump with your freaking horse (bro, are you kidding me?) The massive gorgeous landscapes that were shown off are reminiscent of Breath of the Wild levels of adventure, except dark as hell.

Elden Ring was announced at Microsoft E3 conference in 2019, and until now, very little news has come up outside of rumors and speculation. The director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has confirmed that the game would be a “more natural evolution of Dark Souls,” which means we can expect Elden Ring to be similarly unforgiving and brutal.

There’s a lot of additional hype surrounding the game due to the game’s lore being written by George R. R. Martin, the critically acclaimed writer behind Game of Thrones. With Miyazaki’s famously bold directing and Martin’s complex world building, the game is largely anticipated to be FromSoftware’s next masterpiece.

Elden Ring has been in development since the release of Dark Souls III: The Ringed City in 2017. With the game’s January 21, 2022 release date, it will have been in development for roughly five years.

