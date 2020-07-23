Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Shadowkeep and Forsaken coming free to Xbox Game Pass

Destiny 2, along with its Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in September. Beyond Light will also be available through Game Pass when the expansion launches on November 10.

Whether or not 2021's The Witch Queen and 2022's Lightfall expansions will be available on Xbox Game Pass is currently unknown.

Destiny 2 expansions will be free

Destiny 2: Beyond Light arrives on Xbox Game Pass November 10 Wield the Darkness: https://t.co/fCxhjGnimH pic.twitter.com/UEAEWZeQ2LJuly 23, 2020

This was revealed at the Xbox Series X games conference and it makes for another addition to why Xbox Game Pass is such an incredible deal. While Destiny 2 is currently free to play, Steam prices Forsaken at $24.99 and Shadowkeep at $34.99.

This is already a great deal for those unsure about whether or not they want to invest that much cash into Destiny 2, but when you consider that Beyond Light will be launching at $39.99, that's $100 of expansion content coming to Game Pass for free.