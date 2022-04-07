Dell XPS 15 OLED touch screen laptop gets massive $480 price cut

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Creator Edition is the best laptop for creative pros. For a limited time, you'll save big on this premium workhorse during Dell's Spring Sale Event (opens in new tab).

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell XPS 15 Touch Creator Edition with RTX 3050 GPU for $1,869 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "SAVE15". Usually, this laptop costs $2,199, so that's a huge savings of $480. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and among this season's best Dell deals.

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Creator Edition is one of the best laptops for creatives. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) 400 nit OLED display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory. For transferring and storing files, it's outfitted with a 512GB SSD.

As we note in our Dell XPS 15 Creator Edition review (opens in new tab), we love its breathtaking display, blazing performance, and slim, premium design. We're also fond of the laptop's roomy touchpad and keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 15 Creator Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, the Dell XPS 15 Touch took everything we threw at it without slowing down. Even when tasked with 35 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, there was no sign of lag.

In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance benchmark, the Dell XPS 15 Touch reached an outstanding score of 7,477. Not only did it beat the premium laptop average score of 4,789, it bested the competition. It smoked the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 (7,028) and the M1 MacBook Pro (7,306).

Dell's design engineers gave the XPS 15 Touch Creator Edition a lightweight, yet durable build forged from anodized aluminum and carbon fiber. Moreover, the XPS 15 Touch has one of the best webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings.

For your connectivity needs, the Dell XPS 15 Touch supplies you with a full SD card reader, USB Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a wedge lock slot and a headphone jack. With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

In a nutshell, the Dell XPS 15 Touch Creator Edition is a solid pick if you're looking for a powerful machine for creative endeavors.