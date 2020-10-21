Dell Black Friday 2020: Early deals on laptops and monitors

Early holiday shoppers will want to take advantage of this week's Dell Black Friday sneak peek. The PC manufacturer is currently offering early Black Friday deals on select laptops and monitors.

Right now, you can save big on our favorite mainstream and gaming-specific notebooks. One Dell Black Friday sneak peek deal drops the Dell XPS 15 w/ Core i7 CPU down to $1,469.99. Usually, this machine would set you back $1,600, so that's $130 in savings. Even better, use Dell coupon, "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $1,419.99 ($180 off).

The XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Dell's Black Friday sneak peek sale isn't all about laptops. There are also some fantastic monitor deals. You can get yourself a Dell 24-inch monitor for $129 ($70 off).

So why wait for Black Friday to snag a new laptop or monitor when there are plenty of early deals that you can get right now?

Be sure to check out our Black Friday hub for the best holiday deals.

Dell Black Friday deals right now

Dell Black Friday 2020 sneak peek

Dell Black Friday laptops

New Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,420 @ Dell

This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Use coupon, "50OFF699" to drop it down to $1,420. View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,224 @ Dell

For a limited time, Dell is taking $175 off the XPS 13 Touch. This machines packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.2GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code, "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,224.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $999 now $819 @ Dell

This super-portable 2-in-1 has a gorgeous 13.4-inch (1920 X 1200) touchscreen display 1.2-GHz Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Save $130 in this Dell Black Friday sneak peek. Even better, use coupon code, "50OFF699" to drop its price to $819.99. View Deal

Dell Black Friday gaming laptops

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $809 now $685 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 3500 series is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. An NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 CPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics. Use coupon, "50OFF699" to drop its price down to $685.View Deal

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,039 now $823 @ Dell

This Dell G5 gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920x1080) display, 2.5-GHZ Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For graphics, Dell equipped this machine with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Dell coupon, "50OFF699" knocks it down to $823.

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,714 @ Dell

Dell's Black Friday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,714. The base model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,519 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Black Friday monitors

Dell 24-inch Monitor S2421H: was $199 now $129 @ Dell

This Dell 23.8-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution IPS monitor is beautifully designed to fit easily into any space. For your connectivity needs, it's equipped with two HDMI ports and an audio line-out. It's currently $70 off in a Dell Black Friday sneak peek.

View Deal

Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721D: was $319 now $239 @ Dell

Save $80 on the Dell S2721D 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. View Deal

Dell S-Pro 27-inch Monitor: was $319 now $234 @ Dell

Enhance your machine's viewing experience with this beautiful 27" Dell S-Pro monitor. With a thin bezel design, small footprint and an adjustable stand, it's the perfect addition to any workspace. For a limited time, it's $65 off. View Deal