Best Black Friday PS4 deals 2020

Gamers can expect stellar Black Friday PS4 deals this month alongside the release of the Sony's next-gen PS5 system.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop Target and Walmart are known for running the best Black Friday deals on PS4. Although we don't anticipate many huge markdowns on the PlayStation 4 console, Black Friday is the best time of year to stock up on PS4 games and accessories.

In fact, retailers are rolling out early Black Friday PS4 deals for bargain shoppers this week. So if you want to start checking items off your holiday gift checklist, listen up. this we expect to see generous discounts on all things PS4. We're also spotting some early Black Friday PS5 deals via free digital game upgrades.

Although the PS5 will soon take over the throne as Sony's flagship console, the PS4 is no slouch. With its excellent exclusive titles, tons of entertainment features, and VR support, it's still one of the best gaming systems to buy.

So whether you want to upgrade your dated console, switch to another platform or rack up on games and gear here's your chance to save big. We're listing all the best Black Friday PS4 deals from several retailers right here.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.

Black Friday PS4 deals right now

Best Black Friday PS4 deals

Sony PS4 Essentials Blast from the Past Console Bundle (Refurbished): was $323 now $299 @ GameStop

If you don't mind buying a good-as-new refurbished PS4, GameStop is a solid deal. The Sony PlayStation 4 is one of the best gaming systems you can get. This bundle comes with a refurbished 500GB PS4 console and four PS4 games: The Last of Us Remastered, Ratchet and Clank, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition for PS4|PS5: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

This new installation of Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden's newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. It includes a free digital game update to the PS5 version.



Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection for PS4:was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection includes the base game and tosses in a variety of additional characters, stages and a full new storyline. And again the developers have promised a free upgrade for PS5 owners.

Far Cry 6 Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for PS4. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It's currently $181 off ahead of Black Friday.

HyperX Cloud PS4 Headset: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack, and also features a removable microphone.

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller (Midnight Blue): was $74 now $63 @ Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.

WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $57 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore external, portable hard drive features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for your growing PS4 gaming library.