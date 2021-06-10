Asus reveals all-new £1,299 CX9 Chromebook with 11th Gen Intel CPU and a 4K display

Asus revealed a new range of Chromebooks aimed at professionals, students, and fans of Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce NOW, including an all-new CX9 Chromebook designed to be "the top predator in Google's ecosystem."



Asus' three new series of Chromebooks, which include the budget-friendly CX1 Series, mid-range CX5 Series equipped with an 11th-Gen Intel CPU, and the powerful CX9 Chromebook; will go on sale in the UK this July. We have our eyes on the CX9, seeing as the 14-inch laptop is priced at a whopping £1,299.99.

Asus Chromebook CX9

The Asus Chromebook CX9 is equipped with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with up to 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB SSD for storage. You'll also find Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, too.

(Image credit: ASUS)

The Chromebook sports three different display panel options, including a 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) touch display with 400 nits for brightness and sRGB 100%. The CX9 can also be equipped with an impressive 14-inch UHD (3840x2160) touch panel with 550 nits brightness with sRGB 95% coverage. The display itself has a 92% screen-to-body ratio with 178-degree viewing angles.



Asus' CX9 also boasts an ultra-thin and ultra-light chassis, weighing 1.05 kg (2.3 pounds) with dimensions of 32.21 x 20.49 x 1.6cm (12.6 x 8.06 x 0.62 inches). While lightweight, the durable aluminum alloy frame meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards. Asus also threw in its LED-illuminated numeric keypad and an ErgoLift hinge that automatically tilts the keyboard.

(Image credit: ASUS)

In terms of ports, the CX9 packs quite a few. Expect two Thunderbolt 4 with support for USB 4.0 Gen3 and USB Type-C, two USB-A 3.0 Gen 2 ports, a MicroSD card reader, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort through USB Type-C outputs, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also expect a fingerprint sensor, webcam shield, and Harman Kardon-certified audio for good measure.



The Asus Chromebook CX9 looks to impress, but we won't know how well it performs until we get our hands on it. To see if it really is the next top predator in Google's ecosystem, stay tuned for our review. In the meantime, check out the best Chromebooks currently on the market.