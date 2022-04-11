M1 MacBook Pro returns to $1,099 in epic laptop deal

Update April 11 at 11:57 a.m. ET: This deal sold out, however, Best Buy also offers the M1 MacBook Pro for $1,099 (opens in new tab)

Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. It's also one of the best laptops for day-to-day power-users alongside the MacBook Pro 14.

Right now, you can get the M1 MacBook Pro for $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, you'd expect to pay $1,299 for this laptop, so that's $200 in savings. This is the MacBook Pro's lowest price ever on Amazon and one of the best MacBook deals in town.

Apple's 2020 M1 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops around. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and a 256GB SSD.

In our M1 MacBook Pro review, we were floored by its lightning-fast SSD, comfortable Magic Keyboard, and stellar overall and gaming performance. Its battery endured 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test which is pretty impressive. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a rare rating of 5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, the M1 MacBook Pro had more than enough muscle to tackle the heavy workloads we threw its way. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro M1 didn't slow down.

Design-wise, M1 MacBook Pro sports the iconic aluminum chassis and glossy Apple logo lineage. With a weight of 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the MacBook Pro M1 is heavier than its competitors. It weighs just a little over that of the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

We suspect this MacBook Pro deal won't last too long, so be sure to grab it while you can.