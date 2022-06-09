Apple's M1 Mac mini returns to lowest deal price ever of $569

Apple's M1 Mac mini runs on the same M1 processor found in the now previous-gen M1 MacBooks. This compact PC packs fast performance into a space-saving design. And for a limited time, it's back on sale for its best price yet.

Amazon currently offers the Mac mini M1 for just $569 (opens in new tab) at checkout. Usually it sells for $699, so you're saving $130. This marks the Mac mini M1's lowest price ever. It's one of the best Apple deals we've tracked this season.

(opens in new tab) Apple Mac mini M1 (256GB): was $699 now $569 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $130 off, the Mac mini with Apple M1 chip returns to its lowest price yet. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M1, this compact computer is a powerhouse.

Apple's M1 Mac mini lives up to its name with a weight of 4 pounds and measuring 7.8 x 7.8 x 1.4 inches dimensions-wise. It features Apple's M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU and 256GB solid state drive.

In our M1 Mac mini review, we praise its outstanding performance, energy efficiency and Wi-Fi 6 support. Overall, the Mac mini M1 is a great value and we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the M1 Mac mini scoffed at just about everything we threw at it. Whether it was jumping between dozens of open Google Chrome tabs or editing 4K videos, it never slowed down. Even while editing a 4K clip with Adobe Premiere Pro while streaming three 1080p YouTube videos in the background, the Mac mini M1 performed well.

In our lab, the M1 Mac mini scored 1,706 on Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests. This beats the 2018 Mac mini as well as the Apple MacBook Pro M1 (1,695). It also mops the floor with the 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 Apple iMac (1,249).

Connectivity-wise, the Mac mini M1 has two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Bluetooth makes it easy to pair with a Bluetooth-enabled mouse, keyboard or headphones.

If you're on the hunt for a powerful, space-saving desktop, the M1 Mac mini is a solid choice.