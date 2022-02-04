Apple Watch Series 7 hits lowest ever price — now up to $60 off

The Apple Watch Series 7 is getting a sweet price cut just in time for Valentine's Day. So if want to treat that someone special to a smartwatch, you can nab one for less.

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $369 at Amazon. Typically $429, it's now $60 cheaper than usual. This is the lowest price we've seen for Apple's best-selling wearable and among today's best Apple deals.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): was $429 now $369 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price ever. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get. Amazon also offers the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $349 ($50 off).

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger display and faster wireless charging than the Apple Watch Series 6. The watch in this deal has a 45mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the wearable is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we found its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface impressive. We also liked its large, bright display and stylish design. We gave the Apple Watch Series 7 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 7 has more rounded edges to create a seamless blending of screen and watch. A slight increase to the overall size of the watch facilitates the larger display. And what's more, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant. The Apple Watch Series 7 is swim-proof up to 50 meters and is now IP6X dust resistant.

In a nutshell, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch to buy.

There's no telling how long this Apple Watch deal will last, so be sure to grab one you still can.