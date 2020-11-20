Amazon Black Friday deal drops Kindle eReader to record low price

Amazon Black Friday deals start now with a week-long savings event that runs through Black Friday. As part of the sale, Amazon's best-selling Kindle reader is at its lowest price.

Currently, the latest Kindle with Built-in Front Light is on sale $59.99. Usually, this eReader retails for $89.99, so that's a $30 discount. Not only is it the cheapest price we've seen for this Kindle, it's also one of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now. Best Buy offers the same Kindle deal.

Black Friday Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle with Built-in Front Light: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

Amazon Black Friday deals week takes $30 off the All new Kindle with Front Light. It packs a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now. Best Buy offers the same Kindle deal.View Deal

Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $140 now just $95 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $45 on the Kindle Essentials bundle. This bundle includes latest Kindle eReader with built-in front light, a fabric cover in the color of your choice, and a power adapter. View Deal

The Amazon Kindle is one of the best eReaders to buy.

It features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours — night or day. And just a single battery charge will last you weeks.

Although we didn't test this exact model Kindle, in our Kindle Oasis review, we loved its sleek design, responsive touch screen and easy navigation. Like its pricier sibling, the Kindle makes it easy to read whenever and wherever you want.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the Kindle Essentials Bundle for $94.97 ($45 off). This bundle includes an Amazon Kindle, a Kindle fabric cover, and a power adapter.