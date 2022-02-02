AirPods Max case by Gucci is here — find out what $980 gets you

Gucci loves to give tech a fashionable makeover, bumping up the price tag with high-end, luxury material and its signature "GG" logo. It did it for the $10,000 limited-edition Xbox by Gucci, and now Apple's AirPods Max are getting the treatment with a case that's pricier than the headphones themselves.



Gucci's $980 Ophidia case for AirPods Max is now available, making it nearly double the price of Apple's $549 AirPods Max. The online-exclusive case has been specifically made for Apple's high-end headphones, using "recycled raw materials" and "archive-inspired design elements."

The Ophidia case does feature a number of unique details, including an adjustable shoulder strap with a 23.6-inch drop, brown leather details, gold-toned hardware, and a snap button closure to secure the AirPods Max. You'll also find Gucci's beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas, a green and red web, along with 'Hodiernum' printed inside the case. It's a Latin word that means "belonging to the present day."

(Image credit: Gucci)

If you're not a fan of Apple's controversial Smart Case, the Italian fashion house's AirPods Max case may be right up your alley — if you have the cash to spare. Do note, however, that the case sports a near-identical design as the original Smart Case, which means the AirPods Max will be exposed to the elements. That said, the $980 case will probably need more attention. On the listing page, Gucci states: "protect from direct light, heat and rain. Should it become wet, dry it immediately with a soft cloth."



We named the AirPods Max one of the best wireless headphones and best noise cancelling headphones on the market, thanks to its powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, 40mm drivers and a gaggle of sensors. Check out our AirPods Max review for a better look.