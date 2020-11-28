Act fast! Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop now $550 off in Black Friday deal

Dell isn't exactly sitting on its heels when it comes to Black Friday deals. Among its deals is a laundry list of powerful laptops for your itchy trigger fingers.

We've got our eye on the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop, a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 machine with a stunning 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a whopping 16GB of RAM, a generous 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. At the moment, Dell is slashing $550 off the original price of $1,949, bringing the cost down to $1,399.

Alienware m15 R3 Black Friday deal

Alienware m15 R3 laptop: was $1,949 now $1,399 @ Dell

Game on! This mid-sized rig has a stellar 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 5.0-GHz Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

This Alienware m15 R3 has a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel (144Hz) display and is loaded with a 5.0-GHz Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Right now, you can get it for $1,399.

Weighing less than 5 pounds, this is a gaming rig that's still pretty portable. Lean and mean, if you will (You can upgrade the CPU and GPU to make it even meaner.) And thanks to Advanced Alienware Cryo-tech, the machine maintains system stability no matter what your environmental conditions.

The improved keyboard features an optional 4-zone RGB N-Key rollover, in addition to anti-ghosting technology. (For more customization, upgrade to the premium keyboard with per-key Alien FX lighting.)

