How to buy Tory Lanez NFT — get the limited-edition digital music collectible

"How to buy Tory Lanez NFT" is a query that's blowing up on the Google search engine for one reason and one reason only: folks want to a second chance to purchase Tory Lanez's NFT album.

The rapper, singer-songwriter and producer launched his first NFT-based album titled "When It's Dark" on August 10. Rolling out one million copies to the public, Tory Lanez sold all in just 60 seconds. Many were frustrated about their inability to get their hands on the album dubbed “the first-ever music streaming NFT.” Luckily, there is a silver lining. The E-NFT marketplace is dropping another round of NFTs on August 24 at 5 p.m. ET.

How to buy a Tory Lanez NFT

As mentioned, Tory Lanez fans will get another chance to get their hands on the limited-edition NFT album. However, folks who are new to NFTs may be scratching their heads on how to purchase the crypto-based album. Here's a step-by-step tutorial on how to buy a Tory Lanez NFT.

1. Go to E-NFT.com and create an account.

How to buy Tory Lanez NFT album (Image credit: Future)

2. You'll be prompted to confirm your email. Go to your email and click on the link to continue the registration process.

3. You'll be led to a new page. Scroll down and click on "Download the E-NFT app."

How to buy Tory Lanez NFT album (Image credit: Future)

4. Type in your login credentials.

5. A code will be sent to your email. Copy it and paste it into the "Authorization Code" field.

6. A guided tutorial will take place. Once finished, click on "Return to E-NFT.com."

Now, you've done two things. You've made an account at E-NFT and created an Emmersive Wallet. Now, you will be ready to purchase Tory Lanez' album. As of this writing, the marketplace isn't open yet, but you should be able to see the NFT collection here.

Follow the prompts to purchase the NFT, and voila, you've got your hands on a limited-edition, digital-music collectible. During the last drop, the NFT album cost $1 each and fans could purchase up to 100 copies. E-NFT didn't specify whether the second drop will have the same price tag and stipulations.