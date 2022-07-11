Into the metaverse: save up to $200 on the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for Prime Day

If you haven't heard about Prime Day 2022 already, buckle up. Forget about Christmas in July, this is the time to buy new VR gaming gear, and the HP Reverb G2 could be your golden ticket to gorgeous Steam VR content.

At the moment, you'll find the HP Reverb G2 on sale for $399 on HP's website (opens in new tab), but as of this writing, they were regrettably out of stock. Not to worry! It looks like there are some HP Reverb G2 VR headsets available for $520 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is still a savings of $79. And not for nothing, but who knows what other price drops we might see this week. Stay tuned.

(opens in new tab) HP Reverb G2 VR headset: was $599 now $399 @ HP (opens in new tab)and $520 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is currently 13 percent off on Amazon, and it's a pretty solid gaming platform to immerse yourself in the metaverse with. Equipped with industry leading-lenses and speakers from Valve, the 2160 x 2160 LCD panels let you see more detail than ever across both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. The future is now, fellow humans!

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset remains tethered to your laptop, so you won't get the same wireless experience as with the Meta Quest 2 goggles. That being said, each device has its own unique ecosystem of downloadable content, and if you like the flavor of Steam PC games, now might be a good time to pull the trigger on this VR headset.

The Reverb G2's enhanced ergonomics make for uber-comfortable gaming sessions, with four built-in cameras to track even the most minute of movements as you navigate your virtual environment. You'll need one of the best gaming laptops or workstations (such as the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8) to run this cutting-edge hardware, of course, but we've got you covered in that department too, since Prime Day is relatively riddled with laptop deals.

The HP Reverb G2 comes with a 6-meter headset cable to connect to your laptop/desktop; two motion controllers; a DisplayPort to mini-DisplayPort adapter; a USB-C to A adaptor; and a power adapter. And if you're concerned about future-proofing this bad boy, it's backed by a three-year warranty for parts, labor, and on-site repair.

Keeping checking back often for the latest deals and Prime Day 2022 coverage!