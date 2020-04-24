Best Laptop Locks for PCs and MacBooks

Laptops can be expensive devices, and they provide access to our most private information, like proprietary business data, banking info and tax returns. Every time you walk away from your desk or get up for a bathroom break at the coffee shop, your laptop is in danger of being stolen if you leave it behind. Even when you're working with people you supposedly know and trust, there's a decent chance that someone will steal your device as 40 percent of laptop thefts occur in the office.

To keep your notebook physically secure, you'll need a laptop lock. Except for Macs, most laptops come with slots built in to help you attach a combination or key lock. However, even if you own an Apple laptop, there are ways to secure your system. Here's a list of the best locks for every type of laptop, including MacBooks.

Kensington ClickSafe Keyed Retractable Laptop Lock

Best Overall

What sets this lock apart from the rest of the list is the way it connects to the computer. Rather than the whole mechenism connecting in and out of the computer every time you lock or unlock it, this device has a piece that secures into the laptop and stays there, and the rest of the tumbler snaps on and off of that stub. This allows you to connect the lock easier and quicker than the other devices on the list. It also prevents regular wear on the locking port on the laptop, keeping the port from getting damaged.

Maclocks Blade Universal Laptop and Tablet Bracket

Universal Protections

Unlike most laptops, MacBooks don't come with built-in lock slots. Maclocks' Blade solves this problem. The bracket attaches to the bottom of your MacBook and has an arm that pops out like a switchblade with a standard, Kensington-style lock slot on it. You're then free to buy any Kensington-compatible lock you want.

Kensington MiniSaver Mobile Lock

Mini with Big Protection

A handful of very-thin Ultrabooks and tablets from Lenovo, including the IdeaPad 310S, X1 Tablet and Flex 3 laptop, use a Kensington Mini slot, a smaller version of the company's nearly ubiquitous slot. If you have one of these devices, you'll need a compatible lock like this key-driven MiniSaver. This portable cable also works with standard Kensington lock slots.

Maclocks Security Laptop Ledge Lock Adapter for MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Quick and Easy Installation

This adapter allows most T-Bar cable locks to be compatible with a MacBook Pro. How it works is simple: it latches into a MacBook's ventilation slot as well as the top edge of the laptop's chassis, providing a snug fit that ensures a lock will be securely attached to a MacBook Pro. While this adapter is a good deterrent for casual prospective thieves, it is said that the right person armed with something as basic as a screwdriver could crack the adapter off in a matter of minutes. So don't rely solely on this device for any truly high-security situations.

Combination Cable Lock for Laptops

A Combo of Numbers

Sometimes what you need is a simple way to protect your laptop. This lock from Kensington is exactly that: 4 numbers, one button and a cord. You can choose from 10,000 possible combinations just like you would on any normal combination lock. Once you have set the combination, wrap the cord around a secure item and connect the lock to the locking port on your laptop. Obviously, this product is like a bike chain in that it is only as secure as the item you connect it to, so be careful not to connect it to something else that is easily stolen or you might just lose both.

Ruban Notebook Lock and Security Cable

Key Entry

If remembering a combination is beyond your interest level, that's okay: RUBAN has just what you need with a key-secured laptop lock. Similar to the other more traditional locks, this one does not require a combination of either numbers or letters, but instead comes with 2 keys to allow you to secure your computer.