Whether you take your laptop everywhere or always leave it in the house, you'll want to have the best docking station possible to match your best laptop when its sitting on your desk, especially if you don't have enough ports. With a laptop docking station, you can attach your system to multiple monitors and a wide variety of peripherals with extra USB ports.

Depending on your needs, you can find budget laptop docking stations that will output to dual HD monitors over standard USB, or more expensive docking stations that have support for USB Type-C and for 4K monitors that will work not only with your current laptop, but also your next one.

Here are the best laptop docking stations

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

The best Thunderbolt 3 docking station

Ports: 10

Powers Two 4K Monitors While Charging

Considering Plugable's other offerings, we weren't surprised that its Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station is excellent. It's the best we've tested so far, with a reasonable price; the ability to be used both vertically and horizontally; and a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter in the box. It charges a laptop while powering up to two 4K displays or a single 5K monitor, and it has a few extra USB 3.0 ports for legacy peripherals.

Dell D6000 Universal Dock

Ports: 11

Powers Three 4K Monitors

Most businesses have USB 3.0 laptops now, but will want something with USB Type-C for the future. Look no further than Dell's new D6000 universal dock, which has a built-in adapter to easily switch between the standards, so you can connect it to just about any laptop. It can go up to 5K on a single screen or handle up to three 4K screens over USB Type-C.

HP Thunderbolt Dock with Audio

Ports: 12

Audio Capabilites

HP's Thunderbolt Dock with Audio is perfect for managing a ton of ports as well as having group conference calls due to its echo-canceling microphone and dedicated speakers.

The ports include: one Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB 3.0 ports, a male power jack and USB Type-C leading out of the bottom, a headphone jack, a security lock slot, one USB-C DisplayPort (data and power out) port, two DisplayPort ports, one VGA port, two USB 3.0 ports, an RJ45 port and a power jack. Due to its Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) male output, it's compatible with more than just HP devices.

Kensington SD2000P Task Master

Ports: 8

Sleek Design

The Kensington SD2000P is a solid overall docking station if you need something portable and small, but being small comes at a price, as the dock is only able to power up to one 4K monitor at a time (at 30-Hz). Despite that, it has a decent number of ports, and it can charge a laptop while also powering a 4K monitor.

There’s two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort++ and a Kensington lock slot. The underside also allows the mounting of any 75mm or 100mm VESA compatible external display.

Kensington SD4700P Docking Station

Ports: 12

Horizontal Design

The Kensington SD4700P can only power one 4K monitor at a time or two 2K monitors at a time, which is where it stumbles against its competitors. To top it all off, it’s relatively expensive. Still, the Kensington SD4700P features five USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI Port, a DisplayPort++, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a Kensington lock slot and a headphone jack.