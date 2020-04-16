Whether you're streaming TV shows or working with multiple spreadsheets, 17-inch laptops are the ultimate productivity machines. And while they've historically been criticized for being large and clunky, the recent trend toward thin bezels has reduced the overall footprint of these machines.

Yes, we still recommend 13- and 15-inch laptops if you want something portable, but if you want to maximize productivity or duplicate a theater-like experience, go with the biggest display you can find. 17-inch laptops are also great for content creators because of their vast canvases.

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel | Size: 15 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.95 pounds

Surprisingly Portable

The 2.95-pound LG Gram 17 weighs less than most 15-inch machines. Combine that lightness with a relatively compact design (enabled by the laptop's slim display bezels), and the Gram 17 is one surprisingly travel-friendly laptop. Oh, and you can use it for an entire day without even dropping into the battery-saver mode.

You'd expect one of the best 17-inch laptops to flaunt a gorgeous display, and Gram doesn't disappoint with its bright and vivid panel. To conclude, the Gram 17 gets you a superlight, relatively compact chassis, all-day battery life and a gorgeous display — no wonder it's the best 17-inch laptop.

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: Up to 128GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 17.3-inch, 4K | Size: 15.6 x 12.9 x1.7 inches | Weight: 9.9 pounds

Crazy Graphics Power

Don't have a budget and need the most powerful gaming rig out there? Consider the MSI GT76 Titan, a massive machine that packs crazy fast performance and eye-opening specs, including up to 128GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. But it's not all about raw power. The GT76 Titan has an attractive design and its 4K panel is bright and vivid. You also get a comfortable RGB keyboard, even if it isn't mechanical.

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620/Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 8GB/12GB | Storage: 1TB HDD/256GB SSD, 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 16.7 x 11.4 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 6.6 pounds

Large Screen, Low Price

The Acer Aspire 5 is a chameleon. The laptop's sophisticated looks are perfect for an office environment, while its dedicated MX150 GPU will satisfy casual gamers. But no matter what you're doing, the 17.3-inch, 1080p display will provide a vivid and detailed image. You also get a spacious, comfortable keyboard and strong performance, thanks to the Aspire 5's Core i7 CPU.

Another perk is its dual storage drives: a 1TB HDD stores files while the primary 256GB SSD does the heavy lifting. Although the Aspire 5's speakers and webcam fall flat, the Aspire 5 undoubtedly deserves the title of best mid-range 17-inch laptop.

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 1TB HDD/256GB SSD/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 16.4 x 11.1 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 6.4 pounds

Exceptional 4K Display

My goodness, the display on the HP Envy 17 is truly something to behold. This 4K panel is about as colorful as it gets. With its large surface area, the captivating viewing experience can't be overstated. The Envy 17 clearly has the best 17-inch display of any laptop, but it also flaunts powerful speakers and a Core i7 CPU. The Envy 17 has been updated with an 8th Gen CPU and a GeForce MX150 GPU since we reviewed it, so expect even better performance.

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD 1TB, 7200-rpm HDD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 7.1 pounds

Loads of Power for Less

The price-to-performance ratio of HP's Omen 17 is absurd. For some configurations, you get a 17-inch, 144-hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. You also get a decent keyboard for the price, and a bright 1080p panel.

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 15.7 x 11 x 1 inches | Weight: 6.1 pounds

For Casual Gamers on a Budget

For gamers on a budget, the Asus TUF Gaming FX705 offers plenty of power and a beautiful 144Hz display, all without breaking the bank. You get a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and respectable GTX 1060 graphics. Unlike some of Asus' pricier Zephyrus laptops, the FX705 actually has a really good keyboard that will keep up with your fingers as you blast away enemies playing first-person shooters.

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9/Xeon | GPU: Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: Up to 8TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds

The Ultimate Workstation

Feel the power. The Dell Precision 7730 isn't for everyone — it's massive, expensive and lasts only a few hours on a charge — and yet, it has everything you could ask for in a mobile workstation. This monster's Core i9-8950HK CPU and 32GB of RAM provide outstanding performance, and its 4K display is one of the most colorful panels we've ever tested.

In addition, the Precision 7730 is outfitted with a Quadro P5200 GPU, which can run even the most graphics-intensive programs and games. Throw in a super-comfortable keyboard, and it's easy to see why the Precision 7730 is the best 17-inch workstation.

What to look for in a 17-inch laptop