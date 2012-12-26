ZTE Nubia Z5 Mixes a 5-Inch, 1080p Display with a Super-Slim Frame

ZTE may not receive much attention Stateside, but its latest Chinese smartphone is sure to turn heads all around the world. Like the HTC Droid DNA, the ZTE Nubia Z5 manages to pack a 1080p resolution into a 5-inch IPS screen, and it backs up the top-notch visuals with top-notch features—all of which are crammed into a remarkably slim 0.3-inch frame dreamed up by Italian designer Stefano Giovannoni.

The Nubia Z5 manages to cram big-time components into its itty-bitty frame, Engadget reports, including a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro CPU, 32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel rear camera with a F2.2 lens (accompanied by a 2MP front shooter), and a 2,300 mAh battery. Just in case that's not enough oomph for your tastes, the Z5 also packs Dolby Digital audio as well as video output via MHL or wireless WiFi Display technology.

The Z5 is ZTE's first phone under the Nubia sub-brand, and there's no word whether or not this eye-popping behemoth will make its way to U.S. shores. The Chinese version announced today comes in standard aluminum for roughly $550 or a snazzy limited edition titanium for $1,260. Both work on CDMA technology, and the eventual international version will pack LTE support, too.

As big and beautiful as the Android Jelly Bean-based Nubia Z5 appears to be, it may seem positively puny next to the Huawei Ascend Mate, a 6.1-inch phablet recently shown off in a Chinese store and widely expected to be officially unveiled at CES next month.