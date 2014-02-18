ZTE to Debut Firefox-powered Open C Smartphone

ZTE has announced that it will launch a new Firefox OS-powered smartphone at Mobile World Congress later this month. Dubbed the ZTE Open C, handset will be one of the first Firefox 1.3 devices to market. Little else is known about the the phone, which is the follow-up to ZTE's first Firefox OS device, the ZTE Open.

That handset featured a 3.5-inch, HVGA display, 256MB of RAM and an 800-MHz Qualcomm 7225A CPU, which should give you an idea of the kind of specs the Open C will likely include. Thanks to its lightweight footprint, however, the Firefox OS can run on seemingly low-spec devices, such as the Open, while still offering a host of slick features.

The operating system's universal search, for example, allows users to type in a single search term and automatically return results for items stored on their phone, in their apps and even on the Web. Similarly, the OS lets users save their favorite websites as apps directly to their device. Mozilla is also adding offline capabilities to the OS, so devices can cache users' recently used content and view it without a Web connection.

In addition to the Open C, ZTE will also debut its new Grand Memo II LTE phablet. The handset is a follow-up to ZTE's original Grand Memo. That phone, which was one of the first to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 CPU, featured a 5.7-inch display and slick looking Android skin. There isn't much known about the Grand Memo II LTE, however, so we'll just have to wait until Mobile World Congress at the end of the month to learn more. We will be reporting live from the show floor, so stay tuned.