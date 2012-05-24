Zombies Lurch Their Way Through New York City to Promote New Zynga Game

As a way of promoting its new game "Zombie Swipeout," Zynga unleashed a horde of zombies on the unsuspecting citizens of New York and San Francisco. We sent out a brave photographer on the rainy streets of Manhattan, who managed to capture a number of photos before succumbing to the undead.

"Zombie Swipeout" is a mobile social game whose players compete against friends to kill as many zombies as possible in weekly tournaments. The game is a sequel to "ZombieSmash!" where players must guide Joey, the lone survivor from that title, to safety. The game will be released in the coming weeks for Android and iOS.