You Can Get Satisfaction with New Rolling Stones E-Book

Rolling Stones fans: here's your inside scoop to all the behind-the-scenes action with your favorite band. Released to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones, the “Mick and Keith: Never Stop” enhanced e-book ($12.99) gives readers personal interviews and memorabilia.

Rock journalist Rona Elliot takes the reader on a journey through time, sharing personal interviews with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards from the NBC News Archives. As NBC’s music correspondent, Elliot conducted many interviews with the duo, but only a limited selection was ever aired. Those interviews come uncut in the e-book, especially those dating back to the 1989 Steel Wheels tour. In addition to the interviews, “Mick and Keith: Never Stop” incorporates Elliot’s Stones memorabilia and photos as well as images from photographers such as Henry Diltz and Bob Gruen.

Elliot grills Jagger and Richards on such subjects as whether they knew "Satisfaction" would be a hit and whether they see their band as a family or a gang. She says of the e-book: "These interviews were remarkable then, and are perhaps even more so now, as they celebrate 50 years together. The enhanced eBook makes this a personal experience for everyone."

The enhanced e-book will be released today for iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Nook Color, Nook Tablet and the Kindle app for iPad.