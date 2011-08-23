WSJ: Sprint to Sell iPhone 5 Along with AT&T and Verizon

Someday soon, we'll look back on the days when the iPhone was only available on AT&T with fond nostalgia. Not only is the device now available on Verizon Wireless, but according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 5 will also be coming to Sprint in October.

According to the article, the carrier will begin selling the next-generation Apple smartphone in the middle of the month, along with AT&T and Verizon. (Curiously, this time frame is later than the previously reported late-September release date.) The WSJ reports that Sprint will also begin carrying the iPhone 4 at this time.

It goes without saying that gaining the ultra-popular iPhone will be a huge boon for Sprint, especially as the carrier has been lagging far behind AT&T and Verizon in terms of subscribers; Sprint has 52 million to AT&T's 99 million and Verizon's 106 million.

via The Wall Street Journal