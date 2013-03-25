Windows Blue Screenshots Allegedly Leak with Improved Interface

An early version of what could be the next iteration of Windows has reportedly leaked online, showcasing smaller Live Tiles and an enhanced Snap View feature, among other additions. The rumored multi-platform OS update, believed to be internally called Windows Blue, was allegedly leaked through a Microsoft partner under the name Build 9364.

User interface and settings seem to be the most noticeable change to come with the update. For example, screenshots posted on Winforum show five rows of icons in the software’s Start screen, rather than the four rows currently built into the existing version of Windows 8.

A new Customize tile on the Start screen lets users move tiles around and manage other personalization options on the Windows 8 desktop. The images also show a refreshed version of Microsoft’s Snap View, which would enable up to four apps to run alongside one another at the same time across the desktop. (Today you're limited to two apps at once.) Additionally, Windows 8 users may be able to expect new alarm, sound recorder and calculator apps as well.

The alleged leak also shows some improvements to the Windows 8 Settings screen, displaying options that would make the transition from desktop mode to mobile easier for tablet users. For example, the default apps section has been revamped in the Windows 8 Metro-style, including a new SkyDrive interface that suggests file syncing could come to Windows RT devices.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen allegedly leaked Windows Blue apps surface online. Just last week, a video obtained by MSFTKitchen demonstrated an overhauled app version of Fresh Paint.

