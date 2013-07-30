Microsoft Releases Windows 8.1 Enterprise Edition Preview

Microsoft just announced on its blog that the Enterprise edition of its Windows 8.1 operating system is now available for preview. Targeted at IT professionals managing workplace infrastructures, the Enterprise preview builds on the existing Windows 8.1 preview that is already available and adds premium features for better security, mobility and management.

Some of these new features include Applocker to restrict files and apps that users can run and Windows To Go Creator, which allows access to the corporate desktop via a bootable USB drive. Start Screen Control lets users customize and restrict Start Screens on company devices. The Enterprise Preview will expire Jan. 14, 2014, after which it is not possible to upgrade to a licensed working version of Windows 8.1 Enterprise.

The improved IT controls of Windows 8.1 Enterprise are supposed to empower Bring Your Own Device workplaces, with improved connectivity options like NFC tap-to-pair printing and native Miracast displays, as well as enabling business data removal for better security.