Windows 10 Getting Better Messaging in November

Christmas may come early for Windows 10 super-users, as the operating system will receive both major and minor updates this November. The most notable updates include new apps for Messaging and Skype Video that should bring more cohesive messaging integration to the platform.

This update, codenamed Threshold 2, is likely to be released on the first week of November, according to The Verge. Windows 10 will also receive modifications to its user interface, with better context menus, colorful title bars for apps and more options for Live Tiles in the Start menu.

Users that update to the new version will also be able to text friends via Cortana from their PC, as long as the recipients have a Windows 10 Mobile device. Microsoft's first two Windows 10 Mobile devices — the Lumia 950 and 950 XL — are due for a November release, which would coincide neatly with the new software update.

Microsoft's Edge browser will not see any revisions in the November update, according to The Verge. While the company has promised that their web browser will have extensions, that feature has been delayed until 2016.