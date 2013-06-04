Wikipad Gaming Tablet Coming to Stores June 11

We hope this is the last time we hear that the Wikipad is just around the corner. After numerous delays, the much-anticipated Android gaming tablet is finally coming to store shelves on June 11, just in time for the start of E3. The Wikipad, which was shrunk to a 7-inch tablet in February, features a tablet with detachable dual-analog controllers -- very much like the Razer Edge Pro.

Retailing for $249, the Android 4.1-powered WikiPad offers an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor with 1GB of RAM. It also features a 7-inch, 1280 x 800 IPS touch display and 16GB of memory with a microSD slot that supports up 32GB. In terms of ports, there's microUSB and a combo mic/headphone jack. There's also a 2 megapixel front-facing camera.

When Wikipad launches it will have access to the Google Play store's 700,000 apps. The tablet will also run titles from PlayStation Mobile as well as Nvidia's TegraZone. Gamers on the hunt for a better tablet gaming experience can head to GameStop on June 11, to give the Wikipad the once-over. We first got our mits on the larger 10.1-inch version at last year's E3 show in June, but at that time the software was not yet final. We are definitely excited to finally get our hands on the finished product.