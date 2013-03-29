Vizio Unveils Pricing for Touch Thin+Light Notebooks

First shown off at CES 2013, Vizio today announced pricing and availability of its updated 14- and 15-inch Touch Thin+Light notebooks, which now run Windows 8, incorporate touch screens and new AMD and Intel processors. However, these systems won't come cheap.

The AMD 14” Touch Thin + Light (CT14T-B0) will cost $1,089, and the Intel-powered 14” Touch Thin + Light (CT14T-B1) will go for $1,419. The AMD 15.6” Touch Thin + Light (CT15T-B0) is priced at $1,189, and the Intel 15.6” Touch Thin + Light (CT15T-B1) is $1,469. So what do you get for your money?

As we noted in our Vizio Thin + Light Touch hands-on , the addition of a touchscreen didn't add much to the thickness or the weight. The aluminum designs are just as sleek as before, and you get a higher resolution screen than value-priced touch laptops. The 14-inch notebooks will have a 1600 x 900 touch screen display, and the 15.6-inch models will have a 1080p screen. Vizio also includes SRS Premium Sound.

All models will have two USB 3.0 ports and HDMI, but still no SD card slot. However, all will be outfitted with 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which will provide much higher throughput if you have a compatible router.

Vizio will offer both an AMD and an Intel configuration for the 14- and 15 inch models. The AMD versions will come with a 2.3-GHz AMD Quad-core A10 4657M, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, plus Radeon graphics. The Intel versions will have a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-3630QM, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Vizio says that the 14-inch model will last about 7 hours on a charge; when it comes to the 15-inch model, the AMD version should last 6.5 hours, and the Intel version up to 8 hours.

The 15-inch Intel-powered Vizio Touch Thin + Light is now available for purchase in Microsoft's online store; the rest are listed as "coming soon" on Vizio's Web site.