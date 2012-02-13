Video: Mattel Apptivity Line Pairs Hot Wheels Cars with iPad Game

If we had to identity the biggest trend at this year's Toy Fair, it would without a doubt be appcessories. These gadgets that interact with mobile devices make gaming on a tablet all the more fun by taking the action beyond a slate's 2D display. The frontrunner in this category appears to be Mattel, which had its Apptivity line on display at Toy Fair today.

The company's Apptivity Action games consist of toys and an iPad app; kids use the physical toys to play the app game--the iPad recognizes the toy thanks to Mattel's patented "Active Touch" technology. The Apptivity line will include several popular titles such as Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja, and BATMAN The Dark Knight Rises, but the game on hand at the show was the $19.99 Hot Wheels.

Using the two included Hot Wheels cars, kids can play three different racing games on the iPad's screen. Gameplay is intuitive; you just move the car along the track on the iPad's screen. At least based on the demo we saw, this looks like a blast. See for yourself in the video below. The Hot Wheels Apptivity set will go on sale in May.