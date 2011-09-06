Report: Verizon to Launch Samsung Stratosphere, First LTE Keyboard Slider

Who says QWERTY sliders are dead? New reports assert Verizon will launch the Samsung Stratosphere as early as this week, the carrier's first handset to boast both a physical keyboard and a fast 4G LTE data connection. Other goodies onboard the Android 2.3.4 Gingerbread phone are a 5-megapixel rear camera (1.3 megapixel front), and 2GB of internal storage.

Details such as the Stratosphere's processor and display type haven't surfaced yet. That said, given Samsung's heavy reliance on Super AMOLED Plus screens in the company's upcoming Galaxy S II class phones, its a good bet that the Stratosphere will sport this advanced display technology.

In any case, an Android smartphone with a full QWERTY keyboard laid out in a roomy five row arrangement, that also surfs on Verizon's 4G LTE network will certainly make many Motorola Droid owners green with envy. A slow 3G radio is the Achilles heel of Motorola's recently released Droid 3 device. In addition, if the leaked images of the Stratosphere are genuine, its keyboard could be just as comfy as the Samsung's Epic 4G's. Only time will tell, but we certainly welcome the idea of an LTE slider.

